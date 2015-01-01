Abstract

Workplace cyberbullying has emerged as a new issue. This study aimed to explore individual and organizational factors that affect nurses' workplace cyberbullying in hospital settings. A multicenter, cross-sectional study was conducted using a self-report questionnaire. Three tertiary and 18 general hospitals were selected from one city in Korea. A total of 270 nurses with 6 months to 10 years of experience in the current department were enrolled. Multiple regression analysis was conducted to identify the factors associated with cyberbullying. Workplace cyberbullying was affected by self-labeled victimization due to face-to-face bullying (β = 0.236, p < 0.001), subjective health level (β = 0.165, p = 0.007), years of experience as a nurse (β = 0.148, p = 0.009), and relation-oriented nursing organizational culture (β = -0.123, p = 0.041). Face-to-face bullying must be addressed to prevent workplace cyberbullying. It is important to assist nurses to maintain good health-considering that, new nurses with less than one year of experience are vulnerable to being victimized. Effective prevention strategies should be prepared to control workplace cyberbullying in clinical practice.

Language: en