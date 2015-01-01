|
Bolla T, Kanneganti V, Aggarwal T, Singh S, Chaudhary S, Pannu AK. Postgrad. Med. J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
A 16-year-old boy was admitted with cough and difficulty breathing after aspiration of hydrocarbon 1 week before presentation. He accidentally ingested and aspirated about 15 mL of diesel on spitting out its jet over an open flame while performing a fire-breathing act as a stunning stunt in a village fair. Immediately following the aspiration, he had three to four episodes of vomiting. Within a few hours, he started developing dry cough and difficulty breathing, which progressively worsened. He was previously healthy and did not …
toxicology; accident & emergency medicine; thoracic medicine