|
Citation
|
Cervantes PE, Seag DEM, Baroni A, Gerson R, Knapp K, Tay ET, Wiener E, Horwitz SMC. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To address escalating youth suicide rates, universal suicide risk screening has been recommended in pediatric care settings. The emergency department (ED) is a particularly important setting for screening. However, EDs often fail to identify and treat mental health symptoms among youths, and data on implementation of suicide risk screening in EDs are limited. A systematic review was conducted to describe the current literature on universal suicide risk screening in EDs, identify important gaps in available studies, and develop recommendations for strategies to improve youth screening efforts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Emergency psychiatry; Suicide-adolescent