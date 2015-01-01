SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Buker H, Hoffman CY, Tran Q. Violence Vict. 2021; 36(3): 401-423.

(Copyright © 2021, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/VV-D-20-00050

unavailable

Most teen dating violence (TDV) victims do not seek help after their victimization experience. While research has identified that victims are more likely to turn to informal versus formal sources, there is a lack of knowledge about what factors are predictive of help-seeking from formal sources. The current study explored the impact of incident and victim characteristics on help-seeking from formal sources among middle and high school TDV victims (N = 2,174).

FINDINGS indicate that the severity and location of the victimization significantly increase the likelihood of help-seeking from formal sources.


adolescents; social support; dating violence; help-seeking; victim; reporting

