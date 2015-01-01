|
Cummins TL. Glob. Psychiatry 2021; 4(1): 12.
(Copyright © 2021, Walter De Gruyter)
OBJECTIVE: Since 2000, over 350,000 US military personnel have been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury (TBI) (VA, 2010). Whilst epidemiological studies report up to a fourfold increased risk for dementia associated with brain injury amongst veterans there is limited controlled research into the long-term neuropsychological burden of injury. Main aim: The study aimed to determine whether Australian Vietnam war veterans with service-related TBI were more likely to exhibit cognitive deficits, 30-50 years after injury when compared to healthy veteran controls.
Language: en