Hoffmann JA, Hall M, Lorenz D, Berry JG. Pediatrics 2021; 147(3): 496-497.

PURPOSE: Suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth age 10-to-19 years in the U.S., with youth living in rural areas nearly twice as likely to die by suicide. Although emergency department (ED) visits for suicidal ideation and self-harm represent a critical opportunity for initiation of preventive interventions, urban-rural differences in these visits have not been well characterized. Our objective was to study urban-rural differences in ED visit rates for youth suicidal ideation and self-harm.

