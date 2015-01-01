SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Appenteng R, Williams H, Fain E, Frazier B, Daly C, Phillips A, Boudreaux D, Greeno A, Danko M, Johnson DP. Pediatrics 2021; 147(3): 153.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)

DOI

10.1542/peds.147.3_MeetingAbstract.153

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child abuse and neglect occur in approximately 9.2 of every 1000 children, with the highest rates in children less than 1 year. In 2018, 1770 children died as a result of abuse and neglect, with the youngest at significantly increased risk of mortality. Despite the American Academy of Pediatrics' (AAP) comprehensive recommendations for the evaluation of suspected non-accidental trauma (NAT), great variability and delayed identification in NAT remains a challenge. Implementation of a guideline for NAT evaluation has been shown to successfully remove biases and misconceptions surrounding child abuse and decrease disparities in care.

OBJECTIVE: …


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print