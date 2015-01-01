Abstract

In their Article in The Lancet Global Health, Bruno Masquelier and colleagues1 show that over the past 30 years, we have been unable to substantially reduce mortality in youth aged 15-24 years. Even in peacetime, youth are disproportionately affected by deaths from violence, accidents, harmful lifestyle, and external causes, such as sexually transmitted diseases and other infectious diseases, compared with older age groups, especially in low-income countries. Young males are at a disproportionately high risk of fatal outcomes of interpersonal violence or traffic accidents.

