Abstract

The Personal Suicide Stigma Questionnaire (PSSQ) is a new scale assessing the experience of stigma in those who have been suicidal. This study examined the construct validity of the scale using a sample of participants from the general community who reported being suicidal at some point in their lives (N = 3,947). The Distress Questionnaire - 5 and the Suicidal Ideation Attributes Scale were used to assess the severity of distress and suicidality. Confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) showed a three-factor model (Rejection, Minimization, Self-Blame) with one general Personal Stigma factor influencing the three first-order factors, which best fit the data. Scalar invariance was reached for both age and gender. The same factor structure was maintained when the format of the scale was altered for a subsample to provide a "not applicable" option for each item. PSSQ total score remained a significant predictor of distress after suicidality and demographic variables were accounted for. The PSSQ and its subscales can be used for the assessment of personal suicide stigma.

