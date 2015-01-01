|
Nassauer A. Soc. Probl. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Society for the Study of Social Problems, Publisher Oxford University Press)
This article suggests that focusing on situational, interactional space provides a fruitful addition to understanding protest dynamics and the emergence of violence in protests. It suggests connecting insights from social movement research and violence research to examine what happens spatially during a protest. Examining how space can be conceptualized situationally, the article then employs document and visual data, participant observation, and interviews in a qualitative analysis and cross-case comparison of protest marches. Situational space is studied in peaceful and violent marches during three social movements (Global Justice Movement, New Social Movements, 1960s student movement).
