Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Depression is pervasive among farmers. In the present study, we tried to clarify the effects of programs aimed at preventing chemical intoxication or improving communication skills on ameliorating depression in rice farmers with mild-to-moderate depression symptoms.



METHODS: Ninety-two rice farmers (mean age, 49.0 years old) with mild-to-moderate depression symptoms, as measured by the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CES-D), were randomly assigned to either a program for preventing chemical intoxication or one for improving communication skills in the family for 6 weeks. The participants were then crossed over to the alternate program for an additional 6-week period. Both programs consisted of a lecture and small group discussion on the starting day and a home visit by village health volunteers 4 weeks from the starting day.



RESULTS: After participation in the program, the CES-D scores showed a significant decrease in both groups. No interaction was obtained between the two programs. The decreased CES-D scores in the program for improving family communication skills were significantly related to the changes in the total scores of scales for attitude and practice on improving communication skills, even after adjusting for personal and communication factors. The decreased CES-D scores in the program for preventing chemical intoxication were significantly related to the change in the total score of scale for practice on preventing chemical intoxication.



CONCLUSION: The findings in this study suggest that programs for prevention of chemical intoxication or for improving family communication skills may be effective at improving the depressive state of rice farmers with mild-to-moderate depression symptoms.

