Rodriguez CM, Silvia PJ, Lee SJ, Grogan-Kaylor A. Assessment 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Given the scope and adverse clinical consequences of child abuse, assessment of salient etiological factors can lend critical insights needed for abuse prevention. Increasingly, dual-processing models have been applied to aggression, which postulate that parallel automatic and conscious processes can evoke aggressive behavior, implicating both affective and cognitive elements in both routes. Using two samples of mothers (n = 110 and n = 195), the current investigation considered evidence of the reliability and convergent, concurrent, and construct validity of the new Automatic Parent Emotion Analog Response task relevant to parent-child aggression, contrasted with a self-reported conscious processing measure.
child maltreatment; automatic processing; child abuse potential; dual processing; implicit measurement; physical discipline; social-information processing theory