Gonzalez AC, Kim M, Keser Z, Ibrahim L, Singh SK, Ahmad MJ, Hasan O, Kamali A, Hasan KM, Schulz PE. Front. Neurol. 2021; 12: 639179.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
34108926
INTRODUCTION: Cognitive impairment after concussion has been widely reported, but there is no reliable imaging biomarker that predicts the severity of cognitive decline post-concussion. This study tests the hypothesis that patients with a history of concussion and persistent cognitive impairment have fractional anisotropy (FA) and mean diffusivity (MD) values from diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) that are specifically associated with poor performance on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA).
Language: en
prognosis; concussion; mild traumatic brain injury; cognitive impairment; diffusion tensor imaging