Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the awareness and practices of doctors and dentists in detecting and reporting suspected cases of child physical abuse.



METHODS: The cross-sectional study was conducted from November 2017 to June 2018 at the Hamdard College of Medicine and Dentistry, Karachi, and comprised doctors and dentists practising in public and private hospitals across Pakistan. Data was collected using a predesigned questionnaire to assess knowledge of the social indicators of child physical abuse, response to child physical abuse, and actions taken by the professionals when they believed a child abuse case had been detected. Data was analysed using SPSS 22.



RESULTS: Of the 575 healthcare professionals, 371(64.5%) were doctors and 204(35.5%) were dentists; 347(60.3%) were males; 446(77.6%) were working in private hospitals; 384(66.8%) had <10 years of experience; and 99(17.2%) had received formal training of child abuse. While 450(78.3%) subjects strongly agreed on the value of identifying and documenting child physical abuse, 336(58%) did not take any action in suspected cases.



CONCLUSIONS: Although doctors and dentists had a positive attitude regarding child physical abuse, the majority preferred to remain silent in suspected cases.

