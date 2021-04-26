Abstract

The current study aimed to estimate the prevalence of depression, anxiety, and suicidality and their correlated factors among high school students in Jordan. A descriptive cross-sectional correlational research design was used. Data were collected using self-reported questionnaires completed by students attending high schools in Jordan. Data show that anxiety and depression are prevalent among adolescents and are associated with higher risk of suicide and disease prevalence. Twenty-seven percent of the variance in suicidality is explained by anxiety and depression. This finding indicates that the most significant predictor of suicidality is anxiety and depression among high school students.



RESULTS show that mental health issues are a genuine general health issue among high school students. Health care professionals should routinely screen for mental health problems among young people. Mental health and well-being advancement programs should be coordinated and directed by all parties involved in youth mental health. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(xx), xx-xx.].

Language: en