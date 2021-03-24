SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Searls TR. J. Psychosoc. Nurs. Ment. Health Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Healio)

10.3928/02793695-20210324-04

unavailable

The current article describes the work of an inpatient child psychiatric hospital in creating a treatment intervention in which parents learn about mitigating suicide risk for their child at home and are coached through the process of making changes in the home before the child's discharge. For simplicity, children and adolescents are referred to as children, the adults caring for children after discharge are referred to as parents, and the places children are discharged to are referred to as home. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(xx), xx-xx.].


Language: en
