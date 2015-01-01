SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Berke DS, Carney JR, Lebowitz L. J. Trauma Dissociation 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15299732.2021.1934937

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Sexual violence is a strong predictor of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Sexual violence survivors presenting for PTSD treatment may experience and express a range of distressing emotions. An extensive body of research guides clinical conceptualization and targeting of fear responses in PTSD treatment. Models to guide clinicians in working with posttraumatic anger, in contrast, are scarce. To address this gap, we: 1) provide a review of the theoretical and empirical literature on sexual violence, anger, and trauma recovery among sexual violence survivors; 2) integrate this literature with social functionalist theories of anger; and 3) discuss implications of this integration for adaptively leveraging anger in psychological treatment.


Language: en

Keywords

emotion; sexual violence; treatment; Betrayal trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print