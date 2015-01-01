SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tomic L, Janicijevic D, Nedeljkovic A, Leontijevic B, García-Ramos A. Motor Control 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Human Kinetics Publishers)

DOI

10.1123/mc.2021-0002

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Reliability and sensitivity of reaction time (RT) during quasi-realistic soccer situations was explored in 10 professional soccer players (skilled; age = 20.9 ± 3.6 years) and 10 males without soccer experience (nonskilled; age = 23.4 ± 0.5 years). The participants were instructed to react as fast as possible to a stimulus presented via the video-based method while standing on force platforms. RT was computed as the difference between the instant when the rate of force development of any leg reaches 5% of its maximal value and the instant of stimulus presentation. The results revealed acceptable to high reliability of RT (intraclass correlation coefficient median =.90; coefficient of variation ≤ 5.83%), and shorter RT for skilled compared with nonskilled participants in three out of eight comparisons (effect size range = 1.00-1.41). The video-based methods can be confidently used to assess the RT in soccer players.


Language: en

Keywords

dribbling; perceptual abilities; testing; video-based method

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print