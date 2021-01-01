Abstract

This article describes the rationale, development, and preliminary examination of a brief, variable-length (up to six sessions), modular-based counseling intervention for women who experience intimate partner violence (IPV). Recovering from IPV through Strengths and Empowerment (RISE) is an empowerment and skills-focused treatment that incorporates Motivational Interviewing. RISE was developed to fill the gap in interventions for women who disclose IPV within integrated healthcare settings such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). Fifteen women Veterans with past-year IPV participated in an open trial at two VHA hospitals to evaluate the potential helpfulness, feasibility, and acceptability of RISE using a mixed-methods approach to assessment. Qualitative feedback from women Veterans and five RISE clinicians (psychologists and social workers) was collected posttreatment. Descriptive analyses of quantitative psychosocial outcomes before and after the intervention provide evidence of support for RISE as potentially helpful in improving psychosocial well-being. High retention and high satisfaction ratings, along with positive qualitative feedback from both IPV survivor participants and clinicians, supported intervention feasibility and acceptability. Overall, this pilot study offers feasibility and acceptability data for RISE as a potentially helpful intervention for women experiencing past-year IPV. Refinements to RISE based on the open trial and subsequent testing of the clinical effectiveness of the intervention are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en