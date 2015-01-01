|
Citation
Shah SL, Barie PS, Bronstein ME, Chang PH, Gibson CJ, Houng AP, Kelly AE, Lee C, Lodescar RJ, Mahadev S, Shou J, Smith KE, Villegas CV, Winchell RJ, Narayan M. Surg. Infect. (Larchmt) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
As the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic rages, understanding of disease pathophysiology evolves [1]. Because the primary transmission mode is respiratory droplets, pneumonia is the predominant serious manifestation, requiring oxygen therapy (if not mechanical ventilation) that can be hazardous. We describe a patient with COVID-19 pneumonia who sustained burns and a fatal acute lung injury during oxygen administration by high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC).
Language: en