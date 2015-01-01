Abstract

This booklet contains the eighth edition of the International Standards for Neurological Classification of Spinal Cord Injury (ISNCSCI) that describes the examination (referred to as the International Standards examination) as well as the classification including the American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA) Impairment Scale (AIS). In this edition, substantial revisions have been made in addition to the 2015 update of the 7th edition. (The key changes made in 2015 are found below.1,2 ) The revisions in this new edition are based not only upon comments, questions, and suggestions from the international community of spinal cord injury (SCI) clinicians and researchers, but also take into account recently available evidence and structured feedback from ISNCSCI training courses.3,4 Due to the space constraints in this booklet, more details and explanations about each of the revisions will be/are separately published as journal articles...

