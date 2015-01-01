SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Pretto A. Qual. Soc. Work 2021; 20(1-2): 494-500.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1473325020981091

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This short essay aims to reflect on an unexpected effect of the Coronavirus in Italy: the increase of domestic violence. Through some data and qualitative interviews gathered with social workers of anti-violence centres, the essay presents the ways in which this emergency has been faced during the Coronavirus outbreak and the importance of spreading and maintaining new practices in this area for the future.


Language: en

Keywords

Coronavirus; domestic violence; social work practice

