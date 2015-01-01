SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Howard M. IJFAB: International Journal of Feminist Approaches to Bioethics 2021; 14(1): 73-102.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.3138/ijfab-14.1.04

The literature on rational suicide (RS) holds that if a rational person wishes to suicide under circumstances deemed rational, there is no moral reason to prohibit a person from suiciding. There are forty years of literature dedicated to establishing what rational suicide is and demonstrating its moral permissibility. What is shocking is that in this literature, almost no attempts are made to include the perspectives of mental health users. Drawing from the work of Hilde Lindemann, I argue that ignoring of the perspectives of mental health users constitutes a form of erasure and oppression that must be rectified.


