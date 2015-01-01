Abstract

Road traffic accidents pose a threat to the public health of individuals and communities; it is one of the modern problems that people depend on modern means of transportation and their exploitation of highways. Recently, the Sudanese states have witnessed many road traffic accidents that have killed many people and caused disability to others due to the poor quality of highways and their poor design that is not consistent with international standards. A retrospective cross-sectional descriptive An institution based study of all road traffic victims recorded in police department, North Kordofan State, Sudan from 2013 to 2017. It was carried out in Jun 2017 to January 2018, to study of epidemiological profile of road traffic accidents according age, gender, and mortality. Data were entered and analyzed using the Statistical Package of Social Sciences (SPSS) version (16.0) and Microsoft Excel (2010) software. Total victims during period (2013 to 2017) were 5113, among the total victims 3336 (60.7%) were male where 721 (13.1%) were female and 1441 (26%) of children. The findings showed that, all recorded road traffic accidents were responsible for (5.4%) of death, severity injuries (0.4%) and mild Injuries (94.2%). Males were more affected (58.7%) followed female (14.4%) and children (26.5%). 20 - 30 years old age group were more affected (23%). (27.7%) of death in the 20 - 30 years old age group. More half (59%) of deaths among male and (15.5%) female and (25.5%). There is need to develop and improve roads and their infrastructure; building safer roads for vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists consistent with international standards.



KEYWORDS: Epidemiological, Roads, Traffic, Accidents, injuries, Severity, Mild, North Kordofan.

Language: en