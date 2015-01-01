Abstract

The present study mainly focuses on estimating driver's gap acceptance parameters such as critical gap and follow-up headways. In addition, meta-analysis was also carried out to compare critical gap values for different vehicle classes obtained from various studies in India. The data were collected and analysed for three different roundabouts located in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, India.



RESULTS indicate that the critical headway and weighted follow-up headway values are significantly lower than that recommended by HCM 2010 and higher than that of Indo-HCM 2017. It is also observed that the distribution of critical gap and follow-up headways of different vehicle classes are mostly skewed. This inconsistencies in the critical gap and following headways may be due to different traffic conditions, vehicle composition and driver behavior. Further, the inhomogeneity in leader and follower vehicle groups while accepting the gaps could be the reason or skewed distributions. As a part of meta-analysis, random effect model is used to identify the source of disagreement in the critical gap values obtained from several Indian studies. The variation in critical gap values across several studies was analyzed and the summary effect was computed using forest plot and funnel plot.



RESULTS of meta-analysis show that there is a wide variation among critical gap values that may be attributed to the method of estimation, vehicle and geometric characteristics.

