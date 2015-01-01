|
Han YR, Yun JA, Jeong KS, Ahn YS, Choi KS. Compr. Psychiatry 2021; 109: 152250.
BACKGROUND: Firefighters are often exposed to terrible and dangerous scenes due to their duties, and thus have a high risk of developing posttraumatic stress disorder(PTSD). The purpose of the study is to examine the relationship between PTSD symptoms, sleep problems, resilience and neurocognitive functioning of firefighters, and to identify the sequential mediating effects of sleep problems and resilience on the relationship between PTSD symptoms and neurocognitive functioning (especially psychomotor speed and processing speed).
Firefighters; Resilience; Neurocognitive functioning; PTSD symptoms; Sleep problem