Abstract

Celestine V is considered one of the most enigmatic Popes. He has been the subject of much speculation, with legends claiming he was murdered by order of his successor Boniface VIII. Assassination rumors first started in medieval times, but they were renewed in 1630 by the discovery of a nail that fitted perfectly into a square opening in his skull. During the latest Canonical Recognition, the morphology of the lesion was examined by visual inspection, showing it could not have been produced during life. The legend that the nail was driven through the Pope's head may finally be discredited.

