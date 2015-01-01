Abstract

Sajeevika Saumali Daundasekara, Brittany R. Schuler, Daphne C. Hernandez

RETRACTED: Independent and combined associations of intimate partner violence and food insecurity on maternal depression and generalized anxiety disorder

Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Volume 81, June 2021, Pages e102409





This article has been retracted: please see Elsevier Policy on Article Withdrawal (http://www.elsevier.com/locate/withdrawalpolicy).



This article has been retracted at the request of the Editor-in-Chief after the authors informed him of calculation errors that changed the results of the paper.



The authors have provided the following statement regarding the retraction of the paper:



We have identified a coding error in the initial raw data cleaning that had led to miscalculating the number of participants with exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV). We identified that the actual number of participants with IPV exposure was lower than the number used in the analysis described in the paper. Correcting this error lead to a decrease in the total number of participants that could be included in the analytic sample. This affects the sample descriptive characteristics described in the results section and in Tables 1. Further, this changes the regression coefficients and p values reported in results section and Table 2. Thus, we will have to update the discussion section to reflect the revised model results before submitting the manuscript for review again.



All authors have agreed for the retraction of the paper.

