SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Johnson SL, Sandel DB, Zisser M, Pearlstein JG, Swerdlow BA, Sanchez AH, Fernandez E, Carver CS. J Behav Cogn Ther 2020; 30(1): 65-74.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020)

DOI

10.1016/j.jbct.2020.03.005

PMID

34113851

Abstract

Although aggression is related to manic symptoms among those with bipolar disorder, new work suggests that some continue to experience elevations of aggression after remission. This aggression post-remission appears related to a more general tendency to respond impulsively to states of emotion, labelled emotion-related impulsivity. We recently developed the first intervention designed to address aggression in the context of emotion-related impulsivity. Here, we describe feasibility, acceptability, and pilot data on outcomes for 21 persons who received treatment for bipolar disorder and endorsed high levels of aggression and emotion-related impulsivity. As with other interventions for aggression or bipolar disorder, attrition levels were high. Those who completed the intervention showed large changes in aggression using the interview-based Modified Overt Aggression Scale that were sustained through three months and not observed during wait list control. Although they also showed declines in the self-rated Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire and in self-rated emotion-related impulsivity as assessed with the Feelings Trigger Action Scale, these self-ratings also declined during the waitlist control. t Despite the limitations, the findings provide the first evidence that a brief, easily disseminated intervention could have promise for reducing aggression among those with bipolar disorder.


Language: en

Keywords

Bipolar disorder; Aggression; Intervention; Behavioral; Emotion-related impulsivity; Online

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print