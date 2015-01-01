|
Goldstein BL, Briggs-Gowan M, Grasso DJ. J. Fam. Violence 2021; 36(3): 337-346.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
34113060
PURPOSE: Maternal adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and intimate partner violence (IPV) are temporally distinct risk factors that negatively impact mothers and their offspring. Risk associated with ACEs and IPV begin during pregnancy, a period of increased physical and psychological demands. The current study examined a person-centered method to empirically identify profiles of pregnant women based on type and severity of ACEs and past-year IPV. Profiles were then differentiated on psychosocial functioning indicators.
Language: en
depression; anxiety; intimate partner violence; Adverse childhood experiences; pregnancy; emotion regulation; posttraumatic stress