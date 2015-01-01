Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aims of this study were to assess whether bullying experience among youths is associated with firearm access and to evaluate assault perpetration risk factors between bullied and nonbullied adolescents.



METHODS: This was a secondary analysis of a cross-sectional survey designed to measure self-reported social determinants of health and behavioral health risks among adolescents (13-21 years) in a pediatric emergency department between July 2017 and August 2019. Participants were included in this subanalysis if they responded to a survey item that assessed bullying. Multivariable logistic regression was used to measure the association of firearm access, weapon carriage, and assault perpetration factors (violence, mental health, substance abuse, and justice involvement) with bullying after adjustment for sex, race/ethnicity, and insurance status.



RESULTS: Of the 369 participants meeting inclusion criteria, 147 adolescents (40.5%) reported experiencing bullying. Bullied teenagers had higher odds of a gun in the home (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 3.0; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.2-7.8]), weapon carriage (aOR, 5.6; 95% CI, 1.6-18.8), witnessing an assault (aOR, 3.0; 95% CI, 1.6-5.6), negative experience with law enforcement (aOR, 4.5; 95% CI, 2.2-9.2), mental health diagnosis (aOR, 3.9; 95% CI, 2.3-6.7), and marijuana use (aOR, 2.7; 95% CI, 1.1-7.0]).



CONCLUSIONS: More than 1 in 3 adolescents presenting to the emergency department report having ever experienced bullying. Bullied teenagers have a higher likelihood of firearm access, weapon carriage, and violent injury perpetration risk factors compared with nonbullied youths. Further studies are needed to understand the relationship between bullying and assault perpetration.

Language: en