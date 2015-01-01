|
Uslu N, Erenoğlu R. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
PURPOSE: This study aims to evaluate the effects of the gender course (GC) on nursing students' gender equality perceptions, dating violence attitudes, and problem-solving behaviors in romantic relationships. DESIGN AND METHODS: Using a sequential explanatory mixed-methods design, this study utilized Sociodemographic Form, Gender Equality Scale (GES), Dating Violence Attitudes Scale (DVAS), Problem-solving in Romantic Relationships Scale (PSRRS), and students' written accounts to collect data.
dating violence; nursing students; gender equality; gender course; problem-solving in romantic relationships