Stutey DM, Cureton JL, Severn K, Fink M. TPC 2021; 11(1): 16-30.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.15241/dms.11.1.16

unavailable

Recently, a mnemonic device, SHORES, was created for counselors to utilize with clients with suicidal ideation. The acronym of SHORES stands for Skills and strategies for coping (S); Hope (H); Objections (O); Reasons to live and Restricted means (R); Engaged care (E); and Support (S). In this manuscript, SHORES is introduced as a way for school counselors to address protective factors against suicide. In addition, the authors review the literature on comprehensive school suicide prevention and suicide protective factors; describe the relevance of a suicide protective factors mnemonic that school counselors can use; and illustrate the mnemonic's application in classroom guidance, small-group, and individual settings.


