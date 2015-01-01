Abstract

As smart cities become a global topic, interest in smart mobility, the core of smart cities, is also growing. The technology that comes closest to general users is "autonomous driving". In particular, the successful market entry and establishment of some private companies proved that "autonomous driving" is not technology of the future but imminent reality. However, safety in autonomous vehicles that rely on sensors instead of the driver's five senses has been the focus of attention from the beginning and continues to be so. In this study, we attempted to counter this interest. Based on the actual data of thirty traffic accidents, assuming the AEBS (Autonomous Emergency Braking System) was installed to assist the driver in safe driving, it was reinterpreted through simulation to see what changes occurred in the accident. In the computer program, PC-Crash, the results were first analyzed through simulation using Euro NCAP (New Car Assessment Program)'s AEBS test standards. Subsequently, the other variables in the AEBS were controlled and the accident was reinterpreted by changing only the angle of the radar detection sensor. As a result, it was confirmed that a total of 27 accidents out of thirty accidents could have been prevented with the AEBS. In addition, it proved that the crash avoidance rate of vehicles gradually increased as the radar angle increased.

