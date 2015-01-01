|
Citation
|
Marling G, Horberry T, Harris J. Safety (Basel) 2021; 7(1): e1.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Ineffective and inefficient workforce involvement can negatively impact risk management practice for work health and safety (WHS) issues. Often the risk management process is undertaken by a single person, or by teams without a facilitator and without regard to the participants' levels of competency in the risk management process. This study aimed to develop a tool to assess the competence of individuals in different elements of the risk management process and then review its reliability. This tool, termed the RISKometric, incorporated a 360° performance review method whereby peers upline and downline colleagues and the individual themselves gave competence ratings. The RISKometric was tested using 26 participants.
Language: en