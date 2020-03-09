Abstract

More than 41% of Italians wear prescription lenses. Concomitant use of masks, especially respirators, may cause warm exhaled air to condense on cooler lens surfaces. Light scattering by droplets results in reduced visual acuity, a major hazard in any scenario requiring optimal vision such as urban driving.



Traffic accidents are the first death cause in Italy for people aged 15 - 44. The national quarantine declared on March 9, 2020, dramatically restricted mobility with few exceptions (necessity, work, health). Monday traffic on six major routes in Rome dropped from 15% on March 9, to 75% on March 23 (https://romamobilita.it/it/covid-19-impatto- sulla-mobilita). Heavy road patrolling also prompted responsible driving. Accordingly, road accidents in Rome decreased in March 2020 compared to 2019 by 64%, and injuries and deaths by 72.4% and 91%, respectively (3). Similar data have been reported on suburban roads. In the "post-peak" period, road traffic will slowly grow back to usual, but masks will become compulsory for all, including drivers. Local authorities in Lombardy and Tuscany (with more evaluations) introduced a €400 fine for offenders. Rational, individualized use of face masks should be strongly encouraged. People should also be aware of "side effects", including lens fogging. How to deal with it? Some simple tips are learned by experience (tissue inside the top of the mask, molding to the nose by tape, etc.). Others come from health professionals: washing lenses with soapy water (4) and backhead cross tying the laces, creating lateral vents to evacuate warm moist breath (5). More are welcome. These simple tricks will help save lives, prevent severe disabilities, and contain the costs of our already strained national health systems

