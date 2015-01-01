Abstract

Cut-throat wounds are traumatic injuries to the anterior or lateral part of the neck, between the larynx and the hyoid bone, or over the larynx (but rarely above or below these limits), produced by a sharp and heavy instrument with a cutting edge. The depths of such wounds are variable. They can reach the spine and can be singular or multiple. The medico-legal etiology of such wounds is commonly homicide, whereas suicides are infrequent, and accidental cases are rare. In this work, we report the homicide of a 16-year-old boy in a juvenile correctional unit, whose throat was cut with cruelty using two blades. The body was then partially charred. A careful examination of the injuries along with the death scene evidence was performed to clarify the cause, circumstances, and mechanism of death.

