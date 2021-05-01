|
Citation
|
Rapos V, Cinelli ME, Grunberg R, Bourgaize S, Cretual A, Olivier AH. Gait Posture 2021; 88: 210-215.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Collision avoidance between two walkers requires a mutual adaptation based on visual information in order to be successful. Age-related changes to visuomotor processing, kinesthetic input, and intersegmental dynamics increases the risk of collision and falls in older adults. However, few studies examine behavioural strategies in older adults during collision avoidance tasks with another pedestrian. RESEARCH QUESTION: Is there a difference between older adults' and young adults' collision avoidance behaviours with another pedestrian? METHODS: Seventeen older adults (x¯ = 68 ± 3 years) and seventeen young adults (x¯ = 23 ± 2 years) walked at a comfortable walking speed along a 12.6 m pathway while avoiding another walker. Trials were randomized equally to include 20 interactions with the same age group and 21 interactions with the opposite age group. Minimum predicted distance (mpd) was used to characterize collision avoidance behaviours between older adults and young adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Collision avoidance; Older adults; Adaptive locomotion; Decision-making; Person-person interactions; Visuomotor integration