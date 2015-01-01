|
Citation
|
Whaley AL, Mesidor JK. J. Subst. Abuse Treat. 2021; 126: 108289.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Research suggests that individuals treated for substance use disorders are not routinely assessed for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptomatology despite high rates of comorbidity. One area of research that has been overlooked in theory, research, and practice on the comorbidity of substance use disorders and PTSD is the study of post-traumatic growth. The purpose of the current study is to explore the relevance of post-traumatic growth for the treatment of comorbid substance use disorders among individuals suffering from traumatic stress or PTSD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
12-Step programs; Appreciation of life; Posttraumatic growth inventory; Religious coping; Substance use coping; Trauma survivors