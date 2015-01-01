SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Han CP, Choi HJ. Journal of the Korea Society of Die & Mold Engineering 2020; 14(4): 40-45.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In a vehicle-to-vehicle accident, the impact posture, braking status, final stopping position, collision point and collision speed are important factors for accident reconstruction. In particular, the speed of collision is the most important issue. In this study, the collision speed and the final stopping position in the tunnel were estimated using PC-CRASH, a vehicle crash analysis program used for traffic accident analysis, and the final stopping position of the simulation and the final stopping position of the traffic accident report were compared. When the Pride speed was 0km/h or 30km/h and the Sorento speed was 100m/h, the simulation results and reports matched the final stopping positions and posture of the two vehicles. As a result of the simulation, it can be estimated that Pride was collided in an almost stationary state.


Language: ko
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print