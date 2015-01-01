Abstract

Thousands of people injured and die on our roads every day. Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists including men, women or children going towards school or job, playing in the streets or going for trips, never return home, leaving behind suffering families. Each year, millions of people spend many days or months in hospital due to severe crashes and numerous are not able to go for work, play or even live again as they earlier do. Current drives used in addressing road safety problems are minimal in contrast to these massive sufferers.

