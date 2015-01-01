|
Wojciechowski TW. Crim. Justice Rev. 2021; 46(1): 5-19.
(Copyright © 2021, Georgia State University Public and Urban Affairs, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
Past research on desistance from offending has indicated the importance of both turning points and snares in the life course. Despite similarities, there has been little effort to reconcile the intertwined nature of these two concepts. The present study seeks to provide understanding of how the timing of entering fatherhood and the number of children that a father sires in adolescence influences offending in early adulthood among a sample of juvenile offenders. Using the Pathways to Desistance data, group-based trajectory modeling was used to elucidate trajectories of the number of children had by participants in this study. Negative binomial regression is then used to determine the relevance of trajectory group assignment for predicting offending frequency in early adulthood.
Language: en
crime over the life course; crime/delinquency theory; juvenile justice; other; quantitative methods