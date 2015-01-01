SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stewart DM, Oliver WM. Crim. Justice Rev. 2021; 46(1): 80-98.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Georgia State University Public and Urban Affairs, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0734016814551603

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The application of theory has been lacking in explaining the advent of homeland security in post-September 11 policing. This study examines the utility of contingency and resource dependency theories in understanding the adoption of homeland security initiatives in Texas police departments. While attending state-mandated leadership training, Texas police chiefs (n = 208) were surveyed as to structural and managerial changes implemented in their respective departments following September 11, 2001. Particular attention was given to the number of homeland security-related initiatives adopted, as reported by the participants. Using zero-inflated negative binomial regression, support was found for resource dependency but not for contingency theory; that is, the extent of homeland security initiatives was significantly associated with homeland security-related grant receipts but not with experience regarding homeland security-related incidents or threat levels.


Language: en

Keywords

law enforcement/security; police organization/management; police processes; terrorism/homeland security

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print