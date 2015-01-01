|
Barton MS, Valasik MA, Brault E. Crim. Justice Rev. 2021; 46(2): 134-155.
Abstract
A renewed interest in understanding the relationship of the built environment with neighborhood crime patterns has encouraged researchers to utilize novel methods (e.g., risk terrain modeling) to better examine the influence of environmental risk factors on types of crime. The current study engages with this research by operationalizing neighborhoods using Hipp and Boessen's egohood strategy and using Drawve's aggregate neighborhood risk of crime measure to assess the relationship of a neighborhood's physical environment with its spatial vulnerability of experiencing a homicide.
Keywords
egohoods; environmental criminology; homicide; neighborhoods and crime; risk terrain modeling