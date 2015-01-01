SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ray S, Singh S, Rani M. Indian pediatrics case reports 2021; 1(1): 73-76.

10.4103/ipcares.ipcares_18_21

Child sexual abuse (CSA) in boys is quite prevalent worldwide, with rates reported between 3% and 31%.[1] One in every six boys experience at least one sexual assault globally. A systematic review of CSA in the Indian context published a prevalence of 4% to 57% among boys.[2] In all probability, these figures could be greater, as a large proportion are unreported.

As practicing pediatricians, we must be competent enough to suspect, identify, and manage such cases sensitively so that there is minimal trauma to the child and harassment to the family, yet ensuring that all legal evidence is obtained, documented, and sent to the appropriate authorities. This will ensure that justice prevails and we are not penalized for not following proper protocol. This article aims at sensitizing our readers to pertinent aspects related to male CSA by describing a true, but anonymized case.


