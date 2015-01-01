Abstract

Learners in Krachi-East Municipal have had many challenges in Numeracyand as a result usually obtain low grades in theirtermly assessment in the course. This study therefore was conducted into finding the details of what affect learners in the catchment area in the study of Numeracy, with special concentration on the knowledge of Child Right as far as schooling and classroom learning are concerned.Questionnaire and interview were the instruments used through stratified sampling techniques for data collection. The study was an embedded mixed-method design that involved simultaneous collection of data set by a qualitative and quantitative approach.It was found that most learners in the Municipality are aware of child right except those who live in the village. The majority has the child right recognition in class but the child abuse in the numeracy class and school environment is still detected as still ongoing in schools. It is recommended that stakeholders in Krachi-East Municipality in the implementation of education should encourage and promote child right in all schools and also mitigate child abuse in class.

