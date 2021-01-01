Abstract

Child sexual abuse (CSA) has lasting, detrimental impacts but remains under addressed. Primary care is well positioned to address CSA. This qualitative study explored addressing CSA in primary care. Three semistructured focus groups were conducted at community practices with above average poverty and family instability. Provider and staff experiences were using thematic analysis from a social ecology perspective. Processes among primary care, families, and the community are represented in the Primary Care SAFR Model.



FINDINGS highlight multilevel challenges managing CSA. Comprehensive training, uniform and focused assessment and response, improved response system policies and support, and integrated care facilitate addressing CSA in primary care.

Language: en