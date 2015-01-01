Abstract

The current study examines a way to help children take action when they feel that they are being groomed or someone is asking for sexual content online by reporting such instances to a national crime agency. For instance, in the United Kingdom (UK), children can use the Child Exploitation and Online Protection (CEOP) website; similarly, in Saudi Arabia (KSA), the National Family Safety Program offers a child helpline number for children to report sexual abuse cases. This study describes a semiotics analysis of the images obtained from a video created by the CEOP that explains to children how they can detect and report online abuse and, consequently, help track and bring offenders to justice. Further, it compares the child abuse statistics of the UK and KSA.



Keywords: Child abuse, Child protection, Sexual abuse, Semiotics analysis.

Language: en