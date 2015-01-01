SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bashatah LS. Int. J. Learn. Man. Sys. 2020; 8(2): 115-112.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020)

DOI

10.18576/ijlms/080202

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The current study examines a way to help children take action when they feel that they are being groomed or someone is asking for sexual content online by reporting such instances to a national crime agency. For instance, in the United Kingdom (UK), children can use the Child Exploitation and Online Protection (CEOP) website; similarly, in Saudi Arabia (KSA), the National Family Safety Program offers a child helpline number for children to report sexual abuse cases. This study describes a semiotics analysis of the images obtained from a video created by the CEOP that explains to children how they can detect and report online abuse and, consequently, help track and bring offenders to justice. Further, it compares the child abuse statistics of the UK and KSA.

Keywords: Child abuse, Child protection, Sexual abuse, Semiotics analysis.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print