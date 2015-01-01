Abstract

This study explored the lived experiences of adolescent learners of work sojourn parents. We interviewed six left-behind Zimbabwean learners (three boys and three girls; age range = 15 to 18 years) about their lived experiences with parental absence due to work migration. We also hosted a focus group discussion with seven education and community personnel (3 teachers and 4 four community personnel) acquainted with the children to gather their perceptions of the learner's wellness. This added to the trustworthiness of the evidence. Thematic analysis of interview data revealed the children to be at elevated risk for sexual abuse, physical neglect, and emotional abuse. Our findings suggest a need for wellness support programs for children whose parents are on extended work sojourn. Such programs would need to address priority areas of support identified by the children themselves and their community allies.

