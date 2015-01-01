Abstract

In this article, I consider what it means to think with the body from the perspective of trauma theory and adult recovery from Childhood Sexual Abuse (CSA). I argue that acknowledging, cultivating and normalizing the multi-temporality of awareness that comes from healing and thinking with the body can lead to an integrative survivor-centered praxis of recovery and inclusion. Through a feminist and autoethnographic lens, I suggest that trauma theory shows us that if we are to adequately include survivors of CSA in contemporary dialogues of reclaiming and prevention against sexual violence, we must foster collective participation in non-normative modes of meaning-making. Doing so can cultivate wide-spread understanding and appreciation of implicit memory and knowledge.

Language: en